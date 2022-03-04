Eurozone retail sales rose 0.2% mom in Jan, EU up 0.6% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone retail sales rose only 0.2% mom in January, well below expectation of 1.5% mom. Volume of retail trade increased by 0.2% for non-food products, remained unchanged for food, drinks and tobacco, and fell by -1.3% for automotive fuels.

EU retail sales rose 0.6% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Poland (+5.9%), Luxembourg (+4.2%) and Denmark (+3.7%). The largest decreases were observed in Slovenia (-4.6%), Portugal (-2.8%), and Lithuania (-2.5%).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.