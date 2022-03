Gold gaps up as the week open and hit as high as 2000.73 so far. The break of 1974.32 resistance confirms resumption of rally from 1682.60. Further rally is expected as long as 1923.09 minor support holds, to retest 2074.84 high.

With current upside acceleration, it’s getting more likely that Gold is resuming long term up trend. Break of 2074.84 will pave the way to 61.8% projection of 1160.17 to 2074.84 from 1682.60 at 2247.86.