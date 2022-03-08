Tue, Mar 08, 2022 @ 12:35 GMT
Eurozone Q4 GDP growth finalized at 0.3% qoq, EU at 0.5% qoq

Eurozone Q4 GDP growth was finalized at 0.3% qoq while employment grew 0.5% qoq. For 2021 as a whole, GDP grew 5.3%. GDP was 0.2% above pre-pandemic level in Q4 2019.

EU Q4 GDP growth was finalized at 0.4% qoq while employment grew 0.5% qoq. For 2021 as a whole, GDP grew 5.3%. GDP was 0.6% above pre-pandemic level in Q4 2019.

GDP growth by Member State: Slovenia (+5.4%) recorded the highest increase of GDP compared to the previous quarter, followed by Malta (+2.3%), Spain and Hungary (both +2.0%). Decreases were observed in Ireland (-5.4%), Austria (-1.5%), Germany (-0.3%), Croatia, Latvia and Romania (all -0.1%).

