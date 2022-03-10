Thu, Mar 10, 2022 @ 04:58 GMT
Japan PPI rose record 9.3% yoy in Feb, led by energy and commodities

Japan corporate goods price index rose 9.3% yoy in February, above expectation of 8.7% yoy. At 110.7, the index hit the highest level marked since 1985. That’s also the highest rise on record, as led by skyrocketing energy prices. Coal and petroleum prices jumped 34.2% yoy. Electricity, city gas and water prices also surged 27.5% yoy.

Commodity prices also surged with iron and steel up 24.5% yoy. Nonferrous metal rose 24.9% yoy. Lumber and wood products rose 58.0% yoy.

Import prices rose 34.0% yoy while export prices rose 12.7% yoy.

