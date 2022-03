GBP/AUD’s fall from 1.9218 resumed by breaking through 1.7729 support last today. For now, near term outlook stays bearish as long as 1.8173 resistance holds, next target is 1.7412 low.

Current fall from 1.9812 is seen as resuming the medium term down trend from 2.0840 (2020 high). Break of 1.7412 will target 61.8% projection of 2.0840 to 1.7412 from 1.9218 at 1.7099.