US exports of goods rose USD 1.9B to USD 157.2B in February. Imports of goods rose USD 0.9B to USD 263.7B. Trade deficit narrowed from USD -107.6B to USD -106.6B, still larger than expectation of USD -106.0B.

Wholesales inventories rose 2.1% mom to USD 814.7B. Retail inventories rose 1.1% mom to USD 665.6B.

