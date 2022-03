WTI crude oil’s break of 109.03 support earlier this week argues that rebound from 93.98 has completed at 118.57 already. Fall from there is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 131.82. Deeper decline would be seen back to 93.98, and possibly below. But still, firm break of 85.92 resistance turned support is needed to indicate trend reversal. Otherwise, medium term outlook is just neutral for range trading.