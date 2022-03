S&P 500 rose 1.23% to close at 4631.60 overnight. The solid break of 4595.31 resistance should confirm that correction from 4818.62 has completed with three waves down to 4114.65. Further rise is now expected as long as 4455.61 support holds, for retesting 4818.62 record high.

At the same time, NASDAQ has taken out corresponding resistance level at 14509.55. It’s time for DOW to break through 35824.28 resistance to align with the overall developments.