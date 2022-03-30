ECB Lagarde emphasizes principles of optionality, gradualism and flexibility

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a speech the economic impact of Ukraine war is a “supply shock” that ” simultaneously pushes up inflation and reduces growth.” Three main favors are likely to take inflation higher, including energy, food, and manufacturing bottlenecks.

The war also posses “significant risks” to growth, implying a loss of EUR 150B in the economy in one year. The conflict also “drain confidence” through at least two channels. Firstly, households become more pessimistic and cut back on spending. Secondly, business investment is likely to be affected.

As for ECB, Lagarde said the best way to navigate this uncertainty is to emphasize the “principles of optionality, gradualism and flexibility.” Optionality means if incoming data support that medium term inflation will not weaken after the end of net asset purchases, the APP will be concluded in Q3. But ECB also stand ready to revise the schedule for net asset purchases in terms of size and/or duration. Gradualism means the adjustments to interest rate will take place “some time” after end of net purchases and will be gradual. Flexibility means ECB will use the its toolkit to ensure policy is transmitted evenly across all parts of Eurozone.

