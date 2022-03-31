Japan industrial production rose 0.1% mom in Feb, to expand further in Mar

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan industrial production rose 0.1% mom in February, below expectation of 0.5% mom. That’s nonetheless the first rise in three months. index of production stood at 95.8, against the 2015 base of 100.

Auto production rose 10.9% mom, after plunging -17.3% mom in January. Output of transport equipment rose 7.9% mom. Chemical products dropped -9.6%.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expects output to keep expanding, up 3.6 percent in March and 9.6 percent in April, respectively, based on a poll of manufacturers.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>