Canada GDP grew 0.2% mom in Jan, to rise further 0.8% in Feb

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada GDP grew 0.2% mom in January, a below expectation of 0.4% mom. But that’s still the eight month of increase in a row. Goods-producing industries grew 0.8% mom. Services-producing industries rose 0.0% mom. Overall, 9 of 20 industrial sectors increased in January.

Statistics Canada said advance information indicates an approximate 0.8% expansion in real GDP in February. Notable increases were observed in the manufacturing sector as well as in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, accommodation and food services, and construction.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.