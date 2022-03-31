Thu, Mar 31, 2022 @ 15:14 GMT
HomeLive CommentsCanada GDP grew 0.2% mom in Jan, to rise further 0.8% in...

Canada GDP grew 0.2% mom in Jan, to rise further 0.8% in Feb

By ActionForex.com

Canada GDP grew 0.2% mom in January, a below expectation of 0.4% mom. But that’s still the eight month of increase in a row. Goods-producing industries grew 0.8% mom. Services-producing industries rose 0.0% mom. Overall, 9 of 20 industrial sectors increased in January.

Statistics Canada said advance information indicates an approximate 0.8% expansion in real GDP in February. Notable increases were observed in the manufacturing sector as well as in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, accommodation and food services, and construction.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.