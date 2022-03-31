US PCE inflation rose to 6.4% yoy, core PCE rose to 5.4% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US personal income rose 0.5% mom or USD 101.5B in February, matched expectations. Spending rose 0.2% or USD 34.9B, below expectation of 0.6% mom.

The PCE price index for February increased 6.4% yoy, up from January’s 6.0% yoy, but missed expectation of 6.7% yoy. The increase reflected rise in both goods and services. Excluding food and energy, core PCE price index was at 5.4% yoy, up from January’s 5.2% yoy, slightly below expectation of 5.5% yoy. Energy prices rose 25.7% yoy while food prices rose 8.0% yoy.

Full release here.