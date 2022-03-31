Thu, Mar 31, 2022 @ 15:14 GMT
US PCE inflation rose to 6.4% yoy, core PCE rose to 5.4% yoy

US personal income rose 0.5% mom or USD 101.5B in February, matched expectations. Spending rose 0.2% or USD 34.9B, below expectation of 0.6% mom.

The PCE price index for February increased 6.4% yoy, up from January’s 6.0% yoy, but missed expectation of 6.7% yoy. The increase reflected rise in both goods and services. Excluding food and energy, core PCE price index was at 5.4% yoy, up from January’s 5.2% yoy, slightly below expectation of 5.5% yoy. Energy prices rose 25.7% yoy while food prices rose 8.0% yoy.

