Fri, Apr 01, 2022 @ 11:46 GMT
Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 56.5, Ukraine war an ominous new headwind

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 56.5 in March, down from February’s 58.2, hitting a 14-month low. Looking at some member states, Germany PMI manufacturing dropped to 18-month low at 56.9. Italy dropped to 14-month low at 55.8. France dropped to 5-month low at 54.7.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global said: “Just as the fading of the latest pandemic wave was creating a tailwind for the eurozone manufacturing recovery, with economies re-opening and supply chain bottlenecks easing, the war In Ukraine has created an ominous new headwind.”

