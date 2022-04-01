Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 56.5, Ukraine war an ominous new headwind

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 56.5 in March, down from February’s 58.2, hitting a 14-month low. Looking at some member states, Germany PMI manufacturing dropped to 18-month low at 56.9. Italy dropped to 14-month low at 55.8. France dropped to 5-month low at 54.7.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global said: “Just as the fading of the latest pandemic wave was creating a tailwind for the eurozone manufacturing recovery, with economies re-opening and supply chain bottlenecks easing, the war In Ukraine has created an ominous new headwind.”

