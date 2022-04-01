Eurozone CPI rose to 7.5% yoy, core CPI up to 3.1% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI accelerated sharply from 5.9% yoy to record high at 7.5% yoy in March, above expectation of 6.5% yoy. Core CPI also rose from 2.7% yoy to 3.0% yoy, but missed expectation of 3.1% yoy.

Looking at the main components of Eurozone inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate (44.7%, compared with 32.0% in February), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (5.0%, compared with 4.2% in February), non-energy industrial goods (3.4%, compared with 3.1% in February) and services (2.7%, compared with 2.5% in February).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.