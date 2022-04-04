Eurozone Sentix dropped to -18 in April, pushed into recession

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence dropped from -7.0 to -18.0 in April, much worse than expectation of -9.7. That’s also the lowest level since July 2020. Current Situation index dropped from 7.8 to -5.5, lowest since April 2021. Expectations index dropped from -20.8 to -29.8, lowest since December 2011.

Sentix said the Eurozone economy is “being pushed into recession by the Ukraine conflict and the accompanying sanctions and uncertainties.”

“Due to the still considerable dynamics in the inflation trend, investors do not expect the central bank to be able to come to the rescue with a looser, even more expansive monetary policy. The economy and the stock markets are thus left to their own devices. For many investors, this is a new experience with its own risks.”

Full release here.