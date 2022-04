Canada imports rose 3.9% to CAD 56.1B in February. Gains were observed in 9 of 11 import product sections. Exports rose 2.8% to CAD 58.7B, with increases in 8 of 11 products sections. Trade surplus narrowed from CAD 3.1B to CAD 2.7B, smaller than expectation of CAD 2.9B.

Full release here.