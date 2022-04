US exports of goods and services rose 1.8% to USD 228.6B in February. Imports of goods and services rose 1.3% to USD 317.8B. Trade deficit was relatively unchanged at USD 89.2B, larger than expectation of USD 88.5B.

Trade deficit with Mexico dropped USD 2.7B to USD 9.8B. Deficit with Japan dropped USD 2B to USD 5.1B. Deficit with China rose USD 7.9B to USD 41.2B.

Full release here.