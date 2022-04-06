China PMI composite dropped to 43.9, downward pressure aggravated by several factors

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

China Caixin PMI Services dropped sharply from 50.2 to 42.0 in March, much worse than expectation of 49.9. That’s also the worst reading since February 2020. PMI Composite dropped from 50.1 to 43.9, also the worst since February 2020.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “At present, China is facing the most severe wave of outbreaks since the beginning of 2020. Uncertainty also increased abroad. The outcome of the war between Russia and Ukraine is uncertain, and the commodity market has convulsed. Several factors have aggravated the downward pressure on China’s economy and underscore the risk of stagflation.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.