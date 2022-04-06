UK PMI construction unchanged at 59.1, but optimism tumbled

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK PMI Construction was unchanged at 59.1 in March, better than expectation of 57.3. The latest reading signalled the join-fastest rate of output growth since June 2021. However, business optimism dropped to 17-month low.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global: “Escalating fuel, energy and commodity prices led to the fastest rise in costs for six months. Intense inflationary pressures appear to have unnerved some construction companies. Business optimism slipped to its lowest since October 2020 on concerns that clients will cut back spending in response to rising prices and heightened economic uncertainty.”

Full release here.