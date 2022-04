Canada employment grew 73k, or 0.4% mom, in March, slightly below expectation of 78k. The growth was driven by 93k rise in full-time jobs. Services-producing jobs rose 42k while goods-producing jobs rose 31k.

Unemployment rate dropped -0.2% to 5.3%, lowest on record since 1976. Total hours worked rose 1.3% mom. Average hourly wages rose 3.4% yoy.

