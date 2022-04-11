CHF/JPY upside breakout as Yen selloff intensifies

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Yen selloff steps up a gear today and even CHF/JPY breaks through short term top at 133.53 to resume its long term up trend. For now, short term outlook will remain bullish as long as 130.74 support holds. There is prospect of upside acceleration to next target at 161.8% projection of 117.51 to 127.05 from 124.23 at 139.66.

More importantly, as seen in the monthly chart, CHF/JPY is now trying to break through 161.8% projection of 101.66 to 118.59 from 106.71 at 134.10. Sustained trading above this level could set up the for medium term upside acceleration towards 151.22 (2014 spike high).