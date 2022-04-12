UK payrolled employees rose 35k in Mar, unemployment rate dropped to 3.8% in Feb

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK payrolled employees rose 35k in March, comparing to February. Number of payrolled employees were 544k or 1.9% above prepandemic level in February 2020. Claimant count dropped -46.9k, larger than expectation of -41.1k.

In the three months to February, unemployment rate dropped to 3.8% matched expectations. That’s -0.2% lower than the previous three-month period, and -0.1% below pre-pandemic levels. Average earnings including bonus rose 5.4% over the year, below expectation of 5.7%. Average earnings excluding bonus jumped 4.0% over the year, above expectation of 3.7%.

Full release here.