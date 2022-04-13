UK CPI jumped to 7% in Mar, highest since 1992

Wed, Apr 13, 2022 @ 08:59 GMT
By ActionForex.com

UK CPI rose 1.1% mom in March, above expectation of 0.7% mom. For the 12-month period, CPI accelerated from 6.2% yoy to 7.0% yoy, above expectation of 6.7% yoy. That’s the highest rate in the historic modeeled series since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1% yoy. RPI rose 1.0% mom, 9.0% yoy, versus expectation of 0.9% mom, 8.8% yoy.

Also released, PPI input came in at 5.2% mom, 19.2% yoy, above expectation of 0.5% mom, 13.4% yoy. PPI output rose 2.0% mom, 11.9% yoy, above expectation of 0.7% mom, 10.2% yoy. CCPI output core rose 2.0% mom, 12.0% yoy, above expectation of 0.9% mom, 10.6% yoy.

Full CPI release here.

