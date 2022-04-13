Wed, Apr 13, 2022 @ 17:02 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoC Macklem: Impact of invasion of Ukraine likely to be small

BoC Macklem: Impact of invasion of Ukraine likely to be small

By ActionForex.com

In the post meeting press conference, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said, the impact of the invasion of Ukraine on Canadian economic is “likely to be small” for two reasons. Firstly, “our economic links to Ukraine and Russia are very limited”. Secondly, “while the war has reduced global growth overall, it has increased the demand and prices for commodities we produce and export, such as oil, potash and wheat.”

He also said Canadians should expect interest rates to “continue to rise toward more normal settings”. BoC estimates the neutral interest rate to be “between 2% and 3%”. After today’s rate hike, policy rate at 1% is “still well below neutral” and “below the pre-pandemic policy rate of 1.75%”.

Full press conference statement here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.