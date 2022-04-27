GBP/CAD extending down trend towards 2016 low

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/CAD’s down trend continues this week on broad based selloff in Sterling, while Canadian Dollar has been relatively resilient. Current decline should target 161.8% projection of 1.7623 to 1.6636 from 1.7375 at 1.5778. This lies inside key long term support zone between 1.5746 (2016 low) and 1.5875 (2019 low).

The question is whether such 1.5746/5875 support zone would hold. If not, that would firstly mark the resume of the down trend from 2.0971 (2015 high). More importantly, that would also raise the chance of resumption of down trend from 2.5471 (2002 high) through 1.4831 (2010 low).