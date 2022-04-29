Fri, Apr 29, 2022 @ 10:33 GMT
HomeLive CommentsSwiss KOF economic barometer rose to 101.7, contrast between corona easing and...

Swiss KOF economic barometer rose to 101.7, contrast between corona easing and war

By ActionForex.com

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer improved from 99.7 to 101.7 in April, above expectation of 99.3. It’s back above long-term average of 100 after dipping below that level in March. Outlook for the Swiss economy is therefore rather favorable in the short term.

KOF said, accommodation and food service activities and the other services sector are responsible for the rise. On the other hand, indicators for foreign demand are currently the strongest drag.

It added, “this contrast highlights the tension between Corona easing and international burdens, especially the Ukraine war.”

Full release here.

Also from Swiss, retail sales dropped -6.6% yoy in March, below expectation of 13.3% yoy rise.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.