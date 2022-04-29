Eurozone GDP grew 0.2% qoq in Q1, EU up 0.4% qoq

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone GDP grew 0.2% qoq in Q1, slightly below expectation of 0.3% qoq. Comparing with the same quarter a year ago, Eurozone GDP grew 5.0% yoy.

EU GDP grew 0.4% qoq, 5.2% yoy. Among the Member States for which data are available for the first quarter 2022, Portugal (+2.6%) recorded the highest increase compared to the previous quarter, followed by Austria (+2.5%) and Latvia (+2.1%). Declines were recorded in Sweden (-0.4%) and in Italy (-0.2%). The year on year growth rates were positive for all countries.

Full release here.