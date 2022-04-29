Fri, Apr 29, 2022 @ 10:33 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone GDP grew 0.2% qoq in Q1, EU up 0.4% qoq

Eurozone GDP grew 0.2% qoq in Q1, EU up 0.4% qoq

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone GDP grew 0.2% qoq in Q1, slightly below expectation of 0.3% qoq. Comparing with the same quarter a year ago, Eurozone GDP grew 5.0% yoy.

EU GDP grew 0.4% qoq, 5.2% yoy. Among the Member States for which data are available for the first quarter 2022, Portugal (+2.6%) recorded the highest increase compared to the previous quarter, followed by Austria (+2.5%) and Latvia (+2.1%). Declines were recorded in Sweden (-0.4%) and in Italy (-0.2%). The year on year growth rates were positive for all countries.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.