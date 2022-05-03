Eurozone PPI rose 5.3% mom, 36.8% yoy in Mar

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PPI rose 5.3% mom, 36.8% yoy in March, above expectation of 4.9% mom, 36.3% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices increased by 11.1% in the energy sector, by 2.8% for intermediate goods, by 2.4% for non-durable consumer goods and by 0.8% for capital goods and durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 2.1%.

EU PPI rose 4.% mom, 36.5% yoy. The highest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (+36.1%), Greece (+8.8%) and Portugal (+8.4%). The only decrease was observed in Slovakia (-1.1%) while in Malta the industrial producer prices remained unchanged.

Full release here.