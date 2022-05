BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in an online seminar that the central bank has not decided on central bank digital currency (CBDC) yet. But he noted it could be an option for securing a seamless and safe infrastructure.

“CBDC is not the only way, so a national discussion is needed as to how to achieve this goal,” Kuroda said, adding, “retail level CBDC is an option.”

BoJ started the second phase of the CBDC experiments in April. The process will last for around a year.