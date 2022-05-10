Fed Mester supports 50bps hikes at next couple FOMC meetings

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said, she supports 50bps rate hikes at the next couple FOMC meetings. She also expects interest rate to go above 2.5% to bring inflation down.

“We need to get monetary policy in a more neutral and then we have to evaluate how much is needed to move that inflation needle down. It’s going to be challenging… because there’s things going down on the supply and demand sides,” she said.

“It may very well be that the unemployment rate will have to move up a little bit, we may get another quarter of negative or slow growth, but that’s going to have to happen if we want to get inflation down,” she told Yahoo Finance. “I don’t think what are planning to do with monetary policy, at least in my base case, is going to push the economy into a downturn that’s sort of a sustained downturn.”

