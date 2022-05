US headline CPI rose 0.3% mom in April, above expectation of 0.2% mom. CPI core rose 0.6% mom, above expectation of 0.4% mom. Food index rose 0.9% mom. Energy index declined -2.8% mom.

Over the 12-month period, headline CPI slowed from 8.5% yoy to 8.3% yoy, but beat expectation of 8.1% yoy. CPI core slowed from 6.5% yoy to 6.2% yoy, also beat expectation of 6.0% yoy. Food index rose 9.4% yoy, highest since April 1981. Energy index rose 30.3% yoy.

Full release here.