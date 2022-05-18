Wed, May 18, 2022 @ 05:09 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Powell wont' hesitate to move past neutral rate to tame inflation

Fed Powell wont’ hesitate to move past neutral rate to tame inflation

By ActionForex.com

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said yesterday, “this is a time for us to be tightly focused on the time ahead and getting inflation back down to 2%…. What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way… If we don’t see that, we will have to consider moving more aggressively”.

“If that involves moving past broadly understood levels of ‘neutral’ we won’t hesitate to do that,” he added. “We will go until we feel we are at a place where we can say ‘yes, financial conditions are at an appropriate place, we see inflation coming down.'”

“We’ll go to that point. There won’t be any hesitation about that,” he said.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.