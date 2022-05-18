Wed, May 18, 2022 @ 05:09 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoE Cunliffe: There's no intrinsic value around crypto assets

BoE Cunliffe: There’s no intrinsic value around crypto assets

By ActionForex.com

BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said at a web event, “There’s a long tail of retail investors who have invested in cryptoassets. Do they all understand what they’ve invested in? I think not. For that long tail of retail investors, I’m not sure they do understand. They don’t really see this as a financial investment.”

“There’s no intrinsic value around crypto assets,” Cunliffe said. “They move with sentiment. They’re being moved mainly as a risky asset, and prices have been going down pretty consistently.”

“If you have that as a proportion of your portfolio, you have to realize it is highly speculative,” Cunliffe said. “You could lose all your money. You could make a sizable capital gain. It’s important for investors to understand the characteristics of this investment.”

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.