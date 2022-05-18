Eurozone CPI finalized at 7.4% yoy in Apr, core CPI at 3.5% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 7.4% yoy in April, unchanged from March’s reading. Core CPI was finalized at 3.5% yoy, up from March’s 3.0% yoy. The highest contribution to the annual Eurozone inflation rate came from energy (+3.70%), followed by services (+1.38%), food, alcohol & tobacco (+1.35%) and non-energy industrial goods (+1.02%).

EU CPI was finalized at 8.1% yoy, up from March’s 7.8% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in France, Malta (both 5.4%) and Finland (5.8%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (19.1%), Lithuania (16.6%) and Czechia (13.2%). Compared with March, annual inflation fell in three Member States, remained stable in two and rose in twenty-two.

Full release here.