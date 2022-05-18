Wed, May 18, 2022 @ 09:39 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone CPI finalized at 7.4% yoy in Apr, core CPI at 3.5%...

Eurozone CPI finalized at 7.4% yoy in Apr, core CPI at 3.5% yoy

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 7.4% yoy in April, unchanged from March’s reading. Core CPI was finalized at 3.5% yoy, up from March’s 3.0% yoy. The highest contribution to the annual Eurozone inflation rate came from energy (+3.70%), followed by services (+1.38%), food, alcohol & tobacco (+1.35%) and non-energy industrial goods (+1.02%).

EU CPI was finalized at 8.1% yoy, up from March’s 7.8% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in France, Malta (both 5.4%) and Finland (5.8%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (19.1%), Lithuania (16.6%) and Czechia (13.2%). Compared with March, annual inflation fell in three Member States, remained stable in two and rose in twenty-two.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.