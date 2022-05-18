ECB de Cos: Further rate hikes could be made in coming quarters

Wed, May 18, 2022 @ 13:34 GMT
ECB Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos said today, “in the coming quarters, further (rate) increases could be made to reach levels in line with the natural rate of interest if the medium-term inflation outlook remains around our target.”

But de Cos also emphasized that the process of policy normalization would be gradual. “For this gradual approach to be adopted, it is essential that inflation expectations remain anchored and that no second-round and indirect effects of a magnitude that could jeopardise this anchoring materialise,” he said.

Another Governing Council member Olli Rehn said, “It seems necessary that in our policy rates we move relatively quickly out of negative territory and continue our gradual process of monetary policy normalization.”

