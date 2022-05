Japan headline CPI (all items) rose from 1.2% yoy to 2.5% yoy in April. CPI core (ex-fresh food) rose from 0.8% yoy to 2.1% yoy. CPI core-core (ex-fresh food, energy) rose from -0.7% yoy to 0.8% yoy.

The 2.1% CPI core reading was slightly above expectation of 2.0% yoy. It topped BoJ’s 2% target for the firs time since March 2015. Also, it should be noted that CPI core-core was positive for the first time since July 2020.