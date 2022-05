New Zealand retail sales volume (with price effects removed) dropped -0.5% qoq in Q1, much worse than expectation of 0.4% qoq. Ex-auto sales volume was flat, below expectation of 0.4% qoq. Total value of retail sales rose 0.5% qoq.

12 of the 16 regions showed higher sales values. By region, the largest changes in sales values were in: Auckland – up 3.6% (NZD 387m); Waikato – up 4.2% (NZD 109m); Canterbury – up 1.9% (NZD 70m); Wellington – up 2.3% (NZD 63m).

Full release here.