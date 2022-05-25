NZD/USD rising towards 0.6527/8 cluster resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

NZD/USD rises slightly after RBNZ rate hike, as rebound from 0.6215 short term bottom extends. Immediate focus is now on 0.6528 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 0.7033 to 0.6215 at 0.6527).

Sustained break of 0.6527/8 will raise the chance that whole corrective pattern from 0.7463 has completed at 0.6215. That came after drawing support from 61.8% retracement of 0.5467 to 0.7463 at 0.6229. In this case, further rally would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.7033 to 0.6215 at 0.6721.

However, rejection by 0.6527/8 will retain near term bearishness. Break of 0.6366 minor support will bring retest of 0.6215 low.