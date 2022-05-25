SNB Jordan: We are moving into an unpleasant situation for monetary policy

Wed, May 25, 2022 @ 14:57 GMT
By ActionForex.com

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview, “it’s a new situation, for the first time since 2008, we are seeing monetary policy moving toward tightening in most currency areas.”

“We are moving into an unpleasant situation for monetary policy: inflation is already high globally and is even rising in many countries, while at the same time economic activity is weakening worldwide,” he said.

SNB will next meet on June 16. “We will, of course, analyze and take into account the impact of the sharp rise in global inflation on Switzerland,” he said.

