Swiss KOF Economic Barometer dropped from 103.0 to 96.8 in May, below expectation of 102.3. The indicator is now below its long-term average. KOF said, “the Swiss economy is thus likely to develop moderately over the next few months.”

The decline was “driven by indicator bundles of almost all branches of the economy”, except financial and insurance services sector, and foreign demand.

