EUR/USD Faces Resistance While USD/CHF Builds Momentum

EUR/USD extended losses and traded below the 1.0550 support. USD/CHF is rising and might aim for a move toward the 0.8880 resistance.

Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and USD/CHF Analysis Today

The Euro struggled to clear the 1.0635 resistance and declined against the US Dollar.

There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance at 1.0545 on the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen.

USD/CHF is showing positive signs above the 0.8800 resistance zone.

There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance at 0.8785 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen, the pair failed to clear the 1.0635 resistance. The Euro started a fresh decline below the 1.0550 support against the US Dollar, as mentioned in the previous analysis.

The pair declined below the 1.0520 support and the 50-hour simple moving average. Finally, the pair tested the 1.0500 level. A low was formed at 1.0498 and the pair is now consolidating losses. The pair is showing bearish signs, and the upsides might remain capped.

There was a minor increase above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.0594 swing high to the 1.0498 low. Immediate resistance on the upside is near the 1.0545 level.

There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance at 1.0545 and the 50-hour simple moving average. The next major resistance is near the 1.0570 zone or the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.0594 swing high to the 1.0498 low.

The main resistance sits near the 1.0590 level. An upside break above the 1.0590 level might send the pair toward the 1.0635 resistance. Any more gains might open the doors for a move toward the 1.0675 level.

On the downside, immediate support on the EUR/USD chart is seen near 1.0520. The next major support is near the 1.0500 level. A downside break below the 1.0500 support could send the pair toward the 1.0445 level.

USD/CHF Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of USD/CHF at FXOpen, the pair started a decent increase from the 0.8730 support. The US Dollar climbed above the 0.8765 resistance zone against the Swiss Franc.

There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance at 0.8785. The bulls were able to pump the pair above the 50-hour simple moving average and 0.8800. There was a clear move above the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.8879 swing high to the 0.8731 low.

On the upside, the pair is now facing resistance near 0.8845 and the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.8879 swing high to the 0.8731 low.

The main resistance is now near 0.8880. If there is a clear break above the 0.8880 resistance zone and the RSI remains above 50, the pair could start another increase. In the stated case, it could test 0.8920.

If there is a downside correction, the pair might test the 0.8800 level. The first major support on the USD/CHF chart is near the 0.8765 level. The next key support is near the 0.8730 level. A downside break below 0.8730 might spark bearish moves. Any more losses may possibly open the doors for a move toward the 0.8700 level in the near term.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.