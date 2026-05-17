Bond Yields Explode Globally as Markets Enter “Triple Higher” Regime Following Underwhelming Trump-Xi Summit

Global financial markets entered a far more dangerous macro phase last week as the underwhelming Trump-Xi summit failed to deliver meaningful progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz or easing broader geopolitical tensions. Instead of calming investors, the summit reinforced fears that the global economy may now be entering a prolonged period of structurally higher inflation driven by persistent energy disruption and tightening financial conditions.

The market reaction was swift and broad-based. Crude oil prices surged again, with Brent climbing back above $109 and WTI closing above $101 as traders increasingly concluded that the world is adapting to a continuing Hormuz blockade rather than preparing for its resolution. That reignited inflation fears globally and triggered an aggressive selloff in sovereign bond markets. US Treasury yields surged alongside gilt, bund, and Japanese government bond yields as investors rapidly repriced the outlook for interest rates under a “higher-for-longer” inflation regime.

The result was a powerful “Triple Higher” market environment dominated by higher oil prices, higher bond yields, and a stronger Dollar. That combination acted as a macroeconomic wrecking ball across global asset classes. Stocks surrendered earlier AI-driven gains late in the week, precious metals collapsed under the pressure of surging real yields and Dollar strength, and global risk sentiment deteriorated sharply as markets questioned how long the current inflation shock can persist before something in the global economy finally breaks.

Trump-Xi Summit Delivers Symbolism, Not Solutions

The Trump-Xi summit in Beijing was supposed to provide markets with a geopolitical release valve. Instead, it delivered high-level diplomatic symbolism without resolving any of the structural issues driving the current inflation and energy shock. Investors entered the meeting hoping for concrete progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, stabilizing global oil flows, and reducing tensions surrounding the U.S.-Iran conflict. By the end of the summit, however, markets were left increasingly convinced that the crisis could persist much longer than previously expected.

On the surface, both sides attempted to present the talks positively. Trump emphasized that China would significantly increase purchases of American crude oil and reiterated that both leaders wanted “the straits open.” China’s Foreign Ministry also stated that shipping routes “should be reopened as soon as possible” and called for a “comprehensive and lasting” ceasefire. But the carefully managed language masked a deeper reality: there was no operational framework, no enforcement mechanism, and no sign that Beijing was prepared to exert decisive pressure on Tehran to fully reopen Hormuz.

That failure mattered enormously for markets. Instead of pricing diplomatic de-escalation, oil traders returned to pricing a world where global energy flows are simply reorganized around continuing disruption. Trump’s comments about Chinese purchases of American oil reinforced the impression that Washington may be preparing for prolonged instability rather than expecting rapid normalization. Meanwhile, the broader trade announcements involving Boeing aircraft, soybeans, and purchase commitments were largely dismissed by investors as superficial headline agreements that left the deeper U.S.-China trade and technology confrontation fundamentally unchanged.

Global Bond Yields Explode as Inflation Fears Intensify

Global bond markets experienced one of the most aggressive synchronized selloffs in months last week as investors increasingly accepted that the inflation shock linked to the Strait of Hormuz crisis may persist far longer than previously expected. With the Trump-Xi summit failing to provide a geopolitical release valve, markets rapidly shifted toward pricing structurally higher inflation, tighter financial conditions, and a prolonged period of elevated interest rates across the world’s major economies.

US Treasury yields moved sharply higher at the center of the repricing. The benchmark 10-year yield surged through the psychologically important 4.5% level and settled near 4.59%, while shorter-dated yields also climbed aggressively as traders abandoned expectations for Fed rate cuts. Sticky inflation data, elevated oil prices, and resilient consumer demand reinforced fears that inflation could remain entrenched well into next year. At the same time, the beginning of Kevin Warsh’s leadership at the Federal Reserve added another source of hawkish repricing, with markets viewing the incoming Fed Chair as less willing to tolerate persistent inflation than Jerome Powell. Fed funds futures now imply around a 50% probability of at least one rate hike by year-end.

The global spillover was severe. In the UK, 10-year gilt yields climbed to 5.15%, a level not seen since mid 2008, reflecting a toxic combination of energy-driven inflation fears and mounting political anxiety surrounding Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government. Germany’s 10-year bund yield rose to 3.14%, its highest level since 2011, as the Eurozone braced for a renewed inflation shock despite weakening growth momentum. Meanwhile, Japan experienced some of the sharpest moves globally, with the 10-year JGB yield reaching 2.73% – the highest yield since May 1997 on fiscal strain fears.

The Oil-Inflation Feedback Loop Tightens

At the center of last week’s market turmoil was an increasingly dangerous oil-inflation feedback loop that continued tightening financial conditions globally. With the Strait of Hormuz remaining effectively blocked and the Trump-Xi summit failing to deliver any credible reopening framework, crude oil prices surged again. Brent crude closed above $109 while WTI settled north of $101, reinforcing fears that the global economy may now be entering a prolonged period of structurally elevated energy costs.

The mechanism driving markets was clear throughout the week. Higher oil prices immediately intensified inflation expectations across major economies already struggling with sticky price pressures. That in turn triggered a sharp rise in global bond yields as investors rapidly pricing a world where policymakers must either maintain restrictive interest rates for much longer or tighten further to prevent energy-driven inflation from becoming embedded through wages and broader pricing behavior.

The resulting “Triple Higher” regime — higher oil, higher yields, and higher Dollar — acted as a powerful tightening force across nearly every asset class. Rising yields strengthened the Dollar through widening interest rate differentials and safe-haven demand, while tighter financial conditions simultaneously pressured equities, commodities, and precious metals.

Cross-Asset Damage Spreads Across Global Markets

The combination of surging bond yields, elevated oil prices, and tightening financial conditions triggered widespread damage across global asset classes last week. What initially began as a resilient AI-driven equity rally earlier in the week ultimately gave way to a broad risk-off reversal on Friday as markets increasingly struggled to absorb the implications of structurally higher inflation and interest rates.

Global equity markets came under heavy pressure as rising yields sharply increased discount rates and undermined valuations, particularly outside the technology sector. The Nikkei 225 fell more than -2% on the week, while Germany’s DAX dropped nearly -1.6% as European markets confronted both higher energy costs and deteriorating growth expectations. US stocks proved somewhat more resilient due to continued enthusiasm surrounding AI and mega-cap technology names, but even NASDAQ surrendered much of its earlier momentum by week’s end as Treasury yields accelerated higher. The sharp Friday selloff suggested that even the AI trade is not fully immune to the tightening pressure created by the “Triple Higher” regime.

Precious metals suffered some of the heaviest losses across markets. Gold plunged roughly -$170 over the week to close near $4,560 as surging real yields and broad Dollar strength overwhelmed any safe-haven demand generated by geopolitical tensions. Silver performed even worse, suffering a brutal late-week collapse as both higher real yields and fears surrounding industrial supply chains tied to China weighed heavily on sentiment.

Higher Yields and Risk Aversion Fuel Powerful Dollar Rally

Currency markets last week were dominated by broad Dollar strength as surging Treasury yields, rising oil prices, and deteriorating global risk sentiment combined to reinforce demand for the greenback. Dollar finished as the strongest major currency by a clear margin, benefiting simultaneously from widening yield advantages, safe-haven demand, and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve may need to maintain restrictive policy for much longer amid persistent inflation pressure.

The strength of Dollar was particularly notable because it occurred alongside weakness in both global equities and precious metals, highlighting how aggressively markets are prioritizing yield and liquidity over traditional inflation hedges. The Canadian Dollar finished as the second strongest performer, supported largely by the sharp rebound in crude oil prices and Canada’s commodity-linked exposure to the energy shock. Swiss Franc and Yen also outperformed most major peers as defensive positioning intensified late in the week, although both were ultimately overshadowed by the Dollar’s overwhelming yield advantage.

At the other end of the spectrum, Sterling was the weakest major currency as investors continued to price mounting political instability in the UK alongside rising fiscal and energy concerns. Kiwi and Aussie also underperformed as higher global yields and worsening risk sentiment pressured higher-beta currencies tied closely to global growth expectations and China demand. Euro finished near the middle of the pack, supported modestly by rising bund yields and growing expectations that the ECB may eventually need to tighten policy further if energy-driven inflation persists.

Outlook: The “Triple Higher” Regime May Persist Until Hormuz Reopens

The dominant macro theme heading into the coming weeks is likely to remain the “Triple Higher” regime of higher oil prices, higher bond yields, and a stronger Dollar. As long as the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively disrupted and global energy supply chains continue operating under severe strain, markets are unlikely to meaningfully reverse the inflation repricing that accelerated last week. .

Oil remains the most important variable in this entire macro framework. Markets are would continue to focus on physical shipping conditions rather than political headlines. The UAE’s accelerated effort to expand bypass pipeline capacity through Fujairah highlights how even regional producers are beginning to prepare for prolonged disruption rather than rapid normalization. As long as Hormuz remains restricted, Brent crude likely remains structurally supported in the $100-$115 range, keeping upward pressure on inflation expectations globally.

US 10-year Treasury yields breaking decisively above 4.5% may prove especially important technically and psychologically, as the move signals that markets are beginning to demand a larger inflation risk premium. If yields continue climbing toward the 4.75%-5.00% region, financial conditions could tighten significantly further and place much heavier pressure on equities and credit markets globally.

The key turning point for markets remains remarkably simple: a verified reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

That is the single most important macro domino capable of breaking the current inflation-yield-Dollar feedback loop. If tanker traffic begins flowing reliably again and the geopolitical risk premium embedded in oil collapses, Brent crude could quickly fall by $15-$20 per barrel, sharply easing inflation fears and allowing bond yields to stabilize. But until markets see actual physical normalization — not merely diplomatic language — investors are likely to remain defensive and continue pricing persistent inflation risk.

The one important counterforce to this broader tightening regime remains the AI-driven equity boom, particularly in the U.S. The resilience of mega-cap technology stocks and continued optimism surrounding AI productivity gains have so far helped cushion broader equity weakness. If NASDAQ and S&P 500 can quickly resume their record runs after the recent pullback, risk appetite could partially offset safe-haven Dollar demand. However, even the AI trade may struggle to remain fully insulated if oil prices stay elevated and global yields continue rising aggressively.