France GDP contracted -0.2% qoq in Q1, revised down from 0.0% qoq. The contraction was linked to weakness of household consumption (-1.5%). General government’s consumption expenditure rose 0.2%. Total gross fixed capital formation rose 0.6%. Exports rose 1.2% with net foreign trade up 0.2%.

Also from France, consumer spending dropped -0.4% mom in April, below expectation of 0.4% rise.