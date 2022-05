Swiss GDP grew 0.5% qoq in Q1, above expectation of 0.3% qoq. Recovery was driven largely by the industrial sector, with manufacturing up 1.7%. This was accompanied by 1.4% rise in goods exports. But overall trade dropped -0.1%. Public health measures had significantly less impact on the economy, and accommodation and food services was the only sector to see a noticeable decline (−2.2%). In other areas of private consumption (+0.4%), there were signs of some normalization.

