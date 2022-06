US initial jobless claims dropped -11k to 200k in the week ending May 28, slightly below expectation of 205k. Four-week moving average of initial claims dropped -500 to 206.5k.

Continuing claims dropped -34k to 1309k in the week ending May 21. That’s the lowest level since December 27, 1969, when it was 1304k. Four-week moving average of continuing claims dropped -19.5k to 1327k, lowest since January 10, 1970, when it was 1310k.

