Fed Brainard: It’s very hard to see the case for pause in Sep

Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard told CNB today, “right now, it’s very hard to see the case for a pause… We’ve still got a lot of work to do to get inflation down to our 2% target.” Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic noted earlier that a pause in September might make sense to see how the economy evolves after successive rate hikes.

“We’re certainly going to do what is necessary to bring inflation back down,” Brainard said. “That’s our No. 1 challenge right now. We are starting from a position of strength. The economy has a lot of momentum.”

