US exports of goods and services rose 3.5% mom to USD 252.6B in April. Imports dropped -3.4% mom to USD 339.7B. Trade deficit narrowed from USD 107.7B to USD 87.1B, versus expectation of USD 89.3B.

In Q1, goods and services trade deficit with China increased USD 22.9B to USD 112.7B. The deficit with Canada increased USD 9.6B to USD 19.1B. The surplus with the United Kingdom increased USD 2.5B to USD 5.8B.

Full release here.