Villeroy: ECB will pursue gradual but sustained rate hikes to neutral

ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau told French radio that inflation is “not only too high but also too broad”. The ECB will purse a “gradual but sustained” rate hikes until reaching neutral range. He estimated that it’s “somewhere between 1% and 2%”.

Separately, another Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said, “financial markets reacted very well to yesterday’s announcement.” “Even if we had started with a 50 bps rate hike it might have an effect on credibility but it would have raised expectations of bigger rate rises afterwards,” he added.

