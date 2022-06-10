Villeroy: ECB will pursue gradual but sustained rate hikes to neutral

Fri, Jun 10, 2022 @ 13:24 GMT
By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau told French radio that inflation is “not only too high but also too broad”. The ECB will purse a “gradual but sustained” rate hikes until reaching neutral range. He estimated that it’s “somewhere between 1% and 2%”.

Separately, another Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said, “financial markets reacted very well to yesterday’s announcement.” “Even if we had started with a 50 bps rate hike it might have an effect on credibility but it would have raised expectations of bigger rate rises afterwards,” he added.

