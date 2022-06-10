Bundesbank: Germany inflation to hit 7% or higher, resolute action needed

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bundesbank revised down growth projection for Germany’s GDP in 2022 and 2023, and upgraded inflation projection for 2022, 2023, and 2024.

2022 GDP growth is slashed from 4.2% to just 1.9%. 2023 growth was cut from 3.2% to 2.4%. But 2024 growth was raised from 0.9% to 1.8%.

2022 HICP inflation forecast was raised from 3.6% to 7.1%. 2023 HICP forecast was raised from 2.25% to 4.5%. 2024 HICP forecast was raised from 2.2% to 2.6%.

President Joachim Nagel said: “Inflation this year will be even stronger than it was at the beginning of the 1980s. Price pressures have even intensified again recently, which is not fully reflected in the present projections. If this development is assumed to continue, the annual average HICP rate for 2022 could be considerably above 7%”.

Euro area inflation rates won’t fall by themselves,” Nagel added. “Monetary policy is called upon to reduce inflation through resolute action.”

