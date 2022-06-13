Mon, Jun 13, 2022 @ 07:13 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoJ Kuroda: Recent sharp falls in Yen negative and undesirable

BoJ Kuroda: Recent sharp falls in Yen negative and undesirable

By ActionForex.com

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told the parliament today that recent sharp yen falls are “negative and undesirable” to the economy. The depreciations raise uncertainty over the outlook and make it difficult for companies’ business planning. He pledged again to carefully monitor the developments and their impacts.

Kuroda also reiterated that BoJ must maintain ulta-loose monetary policy. He added that Japan is not facing stagflation, where high inflation and economic stagnation co-exist, and was not facing the risk of sliding back into that state.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.